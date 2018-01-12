Agreement reached to relocate historic Trinity CME church - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Agreement reached to relocate historic Trinity CME church

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Atlanta Gas Light has reached an agreement with the Augusta Historic Preservation Commission to relocate the former Trinity CME Church. The historic building sits at the corner of Eighth Street and Walton Way near a former manufactured gas plant and has sat vacant for over twenty years.

in June 2017, Atlanta Gas Light sought to destroy the historic building in order to proceed with environmental cleanup in the area. An agreement could not be made with the Historic Preservation Council. After a mandatory mediation process, a settlement was signed Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. AGL has agreed to sign the building's title over to the Augusta Canal Authority, which is now mandated to move the building by June 15, 2018. The building will be moved nearby to 818 Eighth Street.

After the relocation, AGL will contribute $300,000 towards the relocation effort. After that, the ACA will be solely responsible for preserving and maintaining the building.

“The former Trinity CME Church holds a meaningful place in Augusta’s rich history, and we are pleased to have worked with the Augusta-Richmond County Government, Augusta Historic Preservation Commission and the Augusta Canal Authority to reach agreement to relocate this important structure,” says Jesse Killings, vice president, Operations, Atlanta Gas Light.

