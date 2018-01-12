39th Annual Augusta Futurity opens January 13th - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

39th Annual Augusta Futurity opens January 13th

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

One of the fastest growing events is making it's way back to the C-S-R-A at the James Brown Arena, 

The 39th Annual Augusta Futurity will be here starting January 13th. The festivities will start with a bull riding competition at 7:00 pm Saturday night. 
Several people FOX 54 caught up with say whenever this comes to town, the whole family can expect to enjoy a great time.

"It's a tradition that people look forward to. It's a great night of fun. Bull riding is tough, I tell my players all the time if you want to see a tough sucker, just come on out here and watch these guys. You think you're tough just watch these guys," says Kenny Thomas, Head Baseball Coach at USC Aiken.

"If you love animals and you love horses this is the place to be this coming weekend. We have great vendors here with all sorts of western wear, hats, jeans, boots, jewelry, saddle, tack ," says Competition Manager, Lowell Dorn.

