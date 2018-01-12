Suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins at Riverside Park

Atlanta Gas Light has reached an agreement with the Augusta Historic Preservation Commission to relocate the former Trinity CME Church. The historic building sits at the corner of Eighth Street and Walton Way near a former manufactured gas plant and has sat vacant for over twenty years.More >>
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Horizons Gas Station in Aiken Tuesday. On Thursday night, twenty-seven-year-old Reihn Dracon Jennings of Aiken was arrested in Greenville, SC.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, an unknown suspect broke the windows of two vehicles parked An unknown suspect broke the windows of two vehicles parked at Riverside Park located at 2 Dolphin Way in Evans. Once inside, the suspect took the victims’ purses.More >>
