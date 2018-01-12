Suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins at Riverside Park

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for breaking into vehicles at an Evans Park.

According to the sheriff's office, an unknown suspect broke the windows of two vehicles parked at Riverside Park on Dolphin Way in Evans. The suspect stole purses from inside the vehicles. A short time later, the suspect used a victim's stolen credit card to purchase a $500 MasterCard gift card from the Kroger in Evans.

A similar incident happened several months prior. Investigators believe it may be the same suspect. The suspect is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Investigator Dyer at 706-541-1044.

