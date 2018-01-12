MLK Recognition Day at Paine College Saturday - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

MLK Recognition Day at Paine College Saturday

Courtesy: Paine College Courtesy: Paine College
(WFXG) -

The Rise Network and Paine College Department of Media Studies are honoring ordinary people doing extraordinary things on Saturday.

There will be refreshments from noon to 2 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be the celebration.

There will also be free admission, but a ticket is required from risenetwork.net.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Agreement reached to relocate historic Trinity CME church

    Agreement reached to relocate historic Trinity CME church

    Friday, January 12 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-01-12 22:29:45 GMT

    Atlanta Gas Light has reached an agreement with the Augusta Historic Preservation Commission to relocate the former Trinity CME Church. The historic building sits at the corner of Eighth Street and Walton Way near a former manufactured gas plant and has sat vacant for over twenty years.

    More >>

    Atlanta Gas Light has reached an agreement with the Augusta Historic Preservation Commission to relocate the former Trinity CME Church. The historic building sits at the corner of Eighth Street and Walton Way near a former manufactured gas plant and has sat vacant for over twenty years.

    More >>

  • 39th Annual Augusta Futurity opens January 13th

    39th Annual Augusta Futurity opens January 13th

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:19 PM EST2018-01-12 18:19:52 GMT
    One of the fastest growing events is making it's way back to the C-S-R-A at the James Brown Arena,  The 39th Annual Augusta Futurity will be here starting January 13th. The festivities will start with a bull riding competition at 7:00 pm Saturday night.  Several people FOX 54 caught up with say whenever this comes to town, the whole family can expect to enjoy a great time. "It's a tradition that people look forward to. It's a great night of fun. Bull riding ...More >>
    One of the fastest growing events is making it's way back to the C-S-R-A at the James Brown Arena,  The 39th Annual Augusta Futurity will be here starting January 13th. The festivities will start with a bull riding competition at 7:00 pm Saturday night.  Several people FOX 54 caught up with say whenever this comes to town, the whole family can expect to enjoy a great time. "It's a tradition that people look forward to. It's a great night of fun. Bull riding ...More >>

  • 2nd suspect arrested in Horizons Gas Station shooting

    2nd suspect arrested in Horizons Gas Station shooting

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-01-12 17:47:24 GMT
    Reihn Dracon Jennings (source: Greenville County Detention Center)Reihn Dracon Jennings (source: Greenville County Detention Center)

    A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Horizons Gas Station in Aiken Tuesday. On Thursday night, twenty-seven-year-old Reihn Dracon Jennings of Aiken was arrested in Greenville, SC.

    More >>

    A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Horizons Gas Station in Aiken Tuesday. On Thursday night, twenty-seven-year-old Reihn Dracon Jennings of Aiken was arrested in Greenville, SC.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly