Waynesboro Mayor holding press conference on dreams for city

Mayor Greg Carswell will hold a press conference on Monday on his hopes and dreams for the city.

He will be talking about what his administration hopes to do to help people achieve their dreams and make them a reality, as well as giving an update on the city.

The press conference will take place on Monday, January 15 at 2 p.m. in front of the Burke County Courthouse.

