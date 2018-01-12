Columbia Co: Temporary road closure Kestwick Dr. West

Columbia County wants drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure.

This is for Kestwick Drive West and will affect all thru traffic at the intersection of Knollcrest Circle North.

Weather permitting, the closure will last from Tuesday, January 16 thru Friday January 19th.

The temporary road closure is to allow for utility work on Kestwick Drive West. Thru traffic will need to use Knollcrest Circle North, Sandalwood Drive, Spring Lakes Dr, Merrymont Drive, Clinton Way West, Matson Street, and Kestwick Drive West for a detour route.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.