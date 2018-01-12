McDuffie Co:1 dead in crash on SR 43

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms a crash on SR 43 in McDuffie County has the North and Southbound lanes blocked.

This crash is just past Fish Dam Rd. Georgia State Patrol says the call came in at 7:06 Friday morning.

2 vehicles are involved. 2 people are reported injured and 1 person is confirmed dead.

Emergency crews are on scene and GSP is investigating.

