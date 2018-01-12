DEVELOPING STORY: Shooting in Richmond County leaves one injured

A shooting in Richmond County has left one person injured.

The call came into Dispatch at 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 12th. Deputies responded to the 2719 Tallowtree St. where one person was found to be injured. Several people inside the resident claimed to have heard multiple gunshots ranging from four to nine shots. Bullet holes were found in the walls of the home and in the vehicle in the driveway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. While there, the victim reportedly was uncooperative with authorities concerning the incident and refused to speak about it. No more details are available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.