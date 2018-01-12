Pedestrian killed in Aiken

A pedestrian was killed in Aiken after being struck by a truck.

The incident happened Jan. 10th. Originally, the victim was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center as an unidentified person. An investigation later determined that the victim was a Montmorenci woman. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, 34-year-old Tiffany M. Gibson was walking west, in the roadway, on Highway 78 near Montmorenci, SC. She was hit by a 2015 Ford Truck driving in the westbound lane.

Ms. Gibson had been living in Montmorenci for approximately four months. Toxicology is pending.

