Augusta icon, Honorable D. Douglas Barnard Jr. dies at age 95

The Honorable D. Douglas Barnard Jr. has died at age 95.

According to Platts Funeral Home, Barnard died on Jan. 11th at University Hospital. Arrangements have not been announced at this time. He was husband to Betty B. Barnard.

Barnard was born in Augusta, GA on March 20, 1922. He attended school in the Richmond County school system and graduated from the Academy of Richmond County. He attended college and served in the United States Army. He held many positions to include Congressman. This information according to the congress website.

Highway 56 in Augusta bears his name.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.