New patient transport units donated to Joseph M. Still Burn Center

Some new wheels were donated to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center. Zachariah Taylor is a burn patient at the Doctor's Hospital. He and his sister, Kimberley Nails got to test out the stylish rides that will be used to transport children to surgery and for follow up appointments.More >>
TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...More >>
