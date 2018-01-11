RECALL: Frozen biscuits found in GA and SC stores recalled; listeria risks

PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling.
The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
You find the full list of Mary B's products affected here, each one has a "best if used by" date found on the back of the bag on the lower right corning that reads "Sep 23 2018 M"
The affected products may be returned to the place where purchased for a full refund, and anyone with questions can call Home/Ade at 855-562-7773 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.
3933 Washington Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 650-5400
publicfile@wfxg.com
(706) 650-5400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.