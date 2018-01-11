RECALL: Frozen biscuits found in GA and SC stores recalled; listeria risks

More than a dozen Mary B's-brand biscuits were recalled on Jan. 9, 2018, due to possible Listeria contamination.

PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling.

The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

You find the full list of Mary B's products affected here, each one has a "best if used by" date found on the back of the bag on the lower right corning that reads "Sep 23 2018 M"

The affected products may be returned to the place where purchased for a full refund, and anyone with questions can call Home/Ade at 855-562-7773 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.