More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A? 

City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year. 

April - Barbeque Festival

October - Trick or Treat Event

Some point during this year - Children's Festival.

The Department says they'll be looking for input from Resident.

"We're looking at doing some surveys of all of our events, asking people what did you like, what did you not like? What would you like to see changed, would you like to see this type of event come into Augusta? As the years go by we can change and involve our events into what people hope to see," says Glenn Parker, Director of Parks & Recreation. 

All of this is part of the Events Master Plan. Bringing people from all sides of Augusta to downtown initially with the hope of that changing in the years to come.

And in 2019, Director Glenn Parker tells me there are already plans in the work with the Augusta Convention Visitors Bureau for a 2 to 3 day festival in 2019. Once we get more information, FOX 54 will update you. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

