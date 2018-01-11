Redds Branch Shooting Incident

On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bagwell (18 years old) drove up in a white pickup truck with 3 other suspects. Teeter and the suspects were involved in a verbal argument at which point Teeter went into his home, having his mother to call 911.

Teeter told investigators that as the Bagwell and the other suspects left in the truck, they fired several shots into his home to where his wife was injured and the family dog. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant on Bagwell for Attempted Murder. Other charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues. The other suspects with Bagwell were described as 3 Black males. The suspects fled the area in an older model white in color Ford F-150, single cab pickup truck.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Bagwell or information on this case, we encourage them to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. Tipster can remain anonymous by contacting CRIME STOPPERS as 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372). This is still an on-going investigation.

