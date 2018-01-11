Wrap up of the Augusta-Richmond County Meeting on January 9th

Another candidate has announced his intent to run for a seat on the Augusta-Richmond County Commission.

Brandon Garrett will campaign for the District 8 seat, which is currently held by Wayne Guilfoyle.

Garret say's he's been living in Richmond County the past 15 years and has served 2 years on the Planning Commission.

Garrett wants more development targeting his rural district while insisting his focus will be on the entire Augusta area.

"We really need to work on unifying Augusta, there seems to be a huge divide. Not really sure where that all stems from but really want to be part of the solution to bringing people back together and working together," says Garrett.

FOX 54 did ask him his what is thoughts are about the James Brown Arena & Regency Mall. He says he wants to work towards putting something in South Augusta but doesn't see the JBA moving out of the downtown arena.

For the 3rd time, Commissioners will vote whether to accept Regency Mall location as the JBA next week. Back in December, the full commission did vote on this and it failed twice.

