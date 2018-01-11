One shot in overnight Hephzibah shooting

An overnight shooting in Hephzibah resulted in one person shot.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 at about 4:50 a.m. Officers responded to shots fired on the 3200 block of Warwick Place. Upon arrival, one victim was discovered. That person has not been identified except for an age, 29. The victim's gunshot wound is said to be non-life-threatening and is being treated at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and no suspect has been named at this time.

