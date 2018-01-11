One shot in overnight Hephzibah shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

One shot in overnight Hephzibah shooting

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Overnight shooting in Hephzibah lands one in the hospital; Source: WFXG Overnight shooting in Hephzibah lands one in the hospital; Source: WFXG
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

An overnight shooting in Hephzibah resulted in one person shot.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 at about 4:50 a.m. Officers responded to shots fired on the 3200 block of Warwick Place. Upon arrival, one victim was discovered. That person has not been identified except for an age, 29. The victim's gunshot wound is said to be non-life-threatening and is being treated at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and no suspect has been named at this time.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

    More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:41 AM EST2018-01-11 16:41:10 GMT
    Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A?  City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year.  April - Barbeque Festival October - Trick or Treat Event Some point during this year - Children's Festival. The Departm...More >>
    Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A?  City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year.  April - Barbeque Festival October - Trick or Treat Event Some point during this year - Children's Festival. The Departm...More >>

  • Redds Branch Shooting Incident

    Redds Branch Shooting Incident

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-01-11 16:00:25 GMT
    Suspect: Elijah BagwellSuspect: Elijah Bagwell
    On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bag...More >>
    On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bag...More >>

  • TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

    TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-01-11 15:23:23 GMT
    Credit: TEDxAugustaCredit: TEDxAugusta

    TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...

    More >>

    TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly