Up Fur Adoption Now: Hadley

This cutie is Hadley!

She’s available for adoption at Augusta Animal Services. She actually came into the shelter as a stray a year ago and was adopted. However, she was sadly just returned in November because her owner moved and could not take her along.

Hadley has quickly become an employee favorite at the shelter. She’s about 6 years old and is housebroken. Hadley is a very sweet girl but needs to be an only dog. She is great with kids and loves people. She’s also very well-mannered. She doesn’t mind cats but is not a fan of other dogs, especially big dogs.

Hadley loves car rides and going on walks. Her previous owner said overall she’s a great dog and loves to just run around in the yard.

Hadley is spayed and ready to go. She’s up to date on all her shots and is microchipped.

