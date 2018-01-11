South Carolina Counties Received Approximately $209.9 million in Property Taxes from SCANA and its Subsidiaries in 2017

SCANA Corporation and its subsidiaries paid South Carolina counties more than $209 million in property taxes for property assessed in 2017.

“These funds are essential to the counties throughout the state,” said Iris Griffin, chief financial officer for SCANA. “From funding local law enforcement agencies and helping students receive a quality education, to maintaining public streets and roadways, these dollars help residents of South Carolina in very meaningful ways.”

Lexington County received the largest payment, more than $41.8 million, followed by Richland County with more than $40.3 million. Substantial tax payments included (approximations):

· Aiken County – $10.1 million

· Allendale County – $1.5 million

· Bamberg County – $2.0 million

· Barnwell County – $2.1 million

· Beaufort County – $6.8 million

· Berkeley County – $10.0 million

· Charleston County – $20.9 million

· Colleton County – $3.1 million

· Dorchester County – $6.2 million

· Edgefield County – $1.6 million

· Fairfield County – $29.8 million

· Florence County – $1.3 million

· Hampton County – $2.9 million

· Horry County – $1.1 million

· Jasper County – $6.1 million

· Lexington County – $41.8 million

· Orangeburg County – $14.9 million

· Richland County – $40.3 million

· Saluda County – $1.4 million

· Sumter County – $1.1 million

