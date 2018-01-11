South Carolina Counties Received Approximately $209.9 million in - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

South Carolina Counties Received Approximately $209.9 million in Property Taxes from SCANA and its Subsidiaries in 2017

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
SCE&G logo SCE&G logo
(WFXG) -

SCANA Corporation and its subsidiaries paid South Carolina counties more than $209 million in property taxes for property assessed in 2017.  

“These funds are essential to the counties throughout the state,” said Iris Griffin, chief financial officer for SCANA. “From funding local law enforcement agencies and helping students receive a quality education, to maintaining public streets and roadways, these dollars help residents of South Carolina in very meaningful ways.”

Lexington County received the largest payment, more than $41.8 million, followed by Richland County with more than $40.3 million. Substantial tax payments included (approximations):

·        Aiken County – $10.1 million

·        Allendale County – $1.5 million

·        Bamberg County – $2.0 million

·        Barnwell County – $2.1 million

·        Beaufort County – $6.8 million

·        Berkeley County –  $10.0 million

·        Charleston County – $20.9 million

·        Colleton County – $3.1 million

·        Dorchester County – $6.2 million

·        Edgefield County – $1.6 million

·        Fairfield County – $29.8 million

·        Florence County – $1.3 million

·        Hampton County – $2.9 million

·        Horry County – $1.1 million

·        Jasper County – $6.1 million

·        Lexington County – $41.8 million

·        Orangeburg County – $14.9 million

·        Richland County – $40.3 million

·        Saluda County – $1.4 million

·        Sumter County – $1.1 million

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

    More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:41 AM EST2018-01-11 16:41:10 GMT
    Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A?  City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year.  April - Barbeque Festival October - Trick or Treat Event Some point during this year - Children's Festival. The Departm...More >>
    Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A?  City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year.  April - Barbeque Festival October - Trick or Treat Event Some point during this year - Children's Festival. The Departm...More >>

  • Redds Branch Shooting Incident

    Redds Branch Shooting Incident

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-01-11 16:00:25 GMT
    Suspect: Elijah BagwellSuspect: Elijah Bagwell
    On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bag...More >>
    On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bag...More >>

  • TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

    TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-01-11 15:23:23 GMT
    Credit: TEDxAugustaCredit: TEDxAugusta

    TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...

    More >>

    TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly