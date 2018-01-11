USC Aiken Scramble Provides Scholarships for Students

Registration is now open for the University of South Carolina Aiken's 13th annual golf tournament, slated for Monday, March 5, at The Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation.

All proceeds raised from the USC Aiken Scramble for Scholarships will help defray students' tuition costs.

The fees are: $125 per person; $500 per four-player team; and $650 for corporate teams. Registration includes golf range balls; pre-round lunch; post-round buffet; team and individual awards; and door prizes.

The field will be limited to the first 25 teams.

To register, go to: www.usca.edu/alumni/events/golf-classic . For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, call: 803-641-3480 or email: Alumni@usca.edu.

