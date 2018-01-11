USC Aiken Scramble Provides Scholarships for Students

The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The House is rejecting a measure to impose stiff restrictions on how the FBI uses information on Americans' communications inadvertently swept up in the collection of foreign intelligence.More >>
The House is rejecting a measure to impose stiff restrictions on how the FBI uses information on Americans' communications inadvertently swept up in the collection of foreign intelligence.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
Less than 20 percent of boots passed the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute’s rating system for traction.More >>
Less than 20 percent of boots passed the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute’s rating system for traction.More >>