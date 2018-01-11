TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event!

On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are:

Ashish Thakur : A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around.

: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen : Hi, You Might Know Me.

: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers : Taking Off The Mask of Bipolar

: Taking Off The Mask of Bipolar Jared Williams : Passion or Paycheck? A case for not playing it safe.

: Passion or Paycheck? A case for not playing it safe. Jeff Annis : Culture of MOJO – The Secret to Business Success

: Culture of MOJO – The Secret to Business Success Julie Robins : The Healing Power of Horses

: The Healing Power of Horses Matthew Malcolm Banks : There’s No Love, Like A Father’s Love!

: There’s No Love, Like A Father’s Love! Michael Rollock : Prescribing Purpose: Light Where there is no Light

: Prescribing Purpose: Light Where there is no Light Natalie Schweers : Invest Like Girls

: Invest Like Girls Patrick Darnell : Re-Imagining Church

: Re-Imagining Church Rob Lamberts : Hi, I’m Rob and I’m a Recovering Doctor

: Hi, I’m Rob and I’m a Recovering Doctor Scott Thorp : How You Innovate Already: They Key to User Innovation

: How You Innovate Already: They Key to User Innovation Tara Rice Simkins : Venture to Listen

: Venture to Listen Tirrany Thurmond : Resiliency and Self-Discovery through Ancestral Research

: Resiliency and Self-Discovery through Ancestral Research Tom Hubbard : When you come to a fork in the road… take it!

: When you come to a fork in the road… take it! Tom Patterson : Time for Tradecraft

: Time for Tradecraft Travis Hamilton : Toppling Silos: Improving Medicine for Enhanced Surgical Recovery

: Toppling Silos: Improving Medicine for Enhanced Surgical Recovery Victor Hwang: What Do We Know and What We Do – Entrepreneurship and the Economic Development of Society

Creative Talent includes Celia Gary and Derek Berry. Event MC is Celeste Headlee, who was on the TEDxAugusta stage in 2015 with her talk “Don’t Find a Job, Find a Mission.” She is the Executive Producer and host of "On Second Thought" at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta and has been a host and correspondent for NPR and PRI since 2006.

The doors to the Miller Theater, located at 708 Broad Street, Augusta, GA, open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at the following levels:

Premier : $125.00 - Priority Admission for superior seating, Invitation to post-event reception, TEDxAugusta shirt, creative refreshments and snacks, clever activities.

General : $65.00 - One general admission, TEDxAugusta shirt, creative refreshments and snacks, clever activities.

Balcony : $45.00 - One upstairs general admission, TEDxAugusta shirt, creative refreshments and snacks, clever activities.

Youth : $20.00 - Ages 14 - 20. One upstairs general admission, TEDxAugusta shirt, creative refreshments and snacks, clever activities.

Patron Premier : $250.00 - Acknowledgement in program and arcade, priority admission for superior seating, invitation to post-event reception, TEDxAugusta shirt, creative refreshments and snacks, clever activities.

Group : $50.00 - General Admission for 10, TEDxAugusta shirt, creative refreshments and snacks, clever activities.

To purchase tickets and find more on TEDxAugusta, visit www.tedxaugusta.com.

