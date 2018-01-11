ADPS to receive PETA award for dog rescue - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

ADPS to receive PETA award for dog rescue

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ADPS saves dog from truck fire; Source: PETA ADPS saves dog from truck fire; Source: PETA
ADPS saves dog from truck fire; Source: PETA ADPS saves dog from truck fire; Source: PETA
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has a PETA award on the way for a dog rescue.

On New Year's Day, ADPS responded to a pickup truck being on fire in a Kroger parking lot on Whiskey Rd. The truck's owner informed responders that his dog was inside the smoke-filled vehicle. Officers found the 7-year-old basset hound mix, Bella, unresponsive in the backseat. They quickly administered oxygen with a K9 mask before rushing her to a veterinarian for further treatment. Because of their actions, she is expected to recover.

PETA is giving the City of Aiken Department of Public Safety a Compassionate Action Award. PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien says,

"This dog was spared a horrible death because of these officers' quick and caring actions. PETA is recognizing the City of Aiken Department of Public Safety for saving Bella's life, which will hopefully inspire people everywhere to come to the aid of animals in need."

ADPS will receive a framed certificate and a box of delicious vegan cookies. For more information, please visit PETA.org.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

    More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:41 AM EST2018-01-11 16:41:10 GMT
    Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A?  City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year.  April - Barbeque Festival October - Trick or Treat Event Some point during this year - Children's Festival. The Departm...More >>
    Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A?  City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year.  April - Barbeque Festival October - Trick or Treat Event Some point during this year - Children's Festival. The Departm...More >>

  • Redds Branch Shooting Incident

    Redds Branch Shooting Incident

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-01-11 16:00:25 GMT
    Suspect: Elijah BagwellSuspect: Elijah Bagwell
    On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bag...More >>
    On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bag...More >>

  • TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

    TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-01-11 15:23:23 GMT
    Credit: TEDxAugustaCredit: TEDxAugusta

    TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...

    More >>

    TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly