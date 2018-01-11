ADPS to receive PETA award for dog rescue

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has a PETA award on the way for a dog rescue.

On New Year's Day, ADPS responded to a pickup truck being on fire in a Kroger parking lot on Whiskey Rd. The truck's owner informed responders that his dog was inside the smoke-filled vehicle. Officers found the 7-year-old basset hound mix, Bella, unresponsive in the backseat. They quickly administered oxygen with a K9 mask before rushing her to a veterinarian for further treatment. Because of their actions, she is expected to recover.

PETA is giving the City of Aiken Department of Public Safety a Compassionate Action Award. PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien says,

"This dog was spared a horrible death because of these officers' quick and caring actions. PETA is recognizing the City of Aiken Department of Public Safety for saving Bella's life, which will hopefully inspire people everywhere to come to the aid of animals in need."

ADPS will receive a framed certificate and a box of delicious vegan cookies. For more information, please visit PETA.org.

