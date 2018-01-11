FOTAS to hold special New Year animal adoption event - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

FOTAS to hold special New Year animal adoption event

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
BELLA THE DOG; Source: FOTAS BELLA THE DOG; Source: FOTAS
Coco the one-eyed sweetie; Source: FOTAS Coco the one-eyed sweetie; Source: FOTAS
Myrtle; Source: FOTAS Myrtle; Source: FOTAS
Nell; Source: FOTAS Nell; Source: FOTAS
Katla And Cordella; Source: FOTAS Katla And Cordella; Source: FOTAS
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

To celebrate the start of 2018, Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) are hosting a “New Year 2018” adoption event.

The event will be Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Select dogs and cats will be available for FREE! This is possible thanks to generous FOTAS supporters who have sponsored these animals through donations. Non-sponsored dogs and puppies will be just $18 and non-sponsored cats and kittens will be only $8. The New Year celebration will also feature refreshments and free leashes for dog adopters and free carriers for cat adopters. FOTAS President Jennifer Miller says,

“This event is a way for us to celebrate the start of a new year, which we expect will be very exciting with the opening of our wellness center; the continued success of our Have a Heart, Save a Heart program, which pays for the treatment of heartworm positive dogs; the building momentum of our TNR (trap-neuter-release) program for community cats; and other projects to come.”

FOTAS along with ACAS helped to save more than 4,000 animals in 2017. The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information about Saturday’s “New Year 2018” adoption event, please go to the FOTAS Aiken Facebook page or call the shelter at (803) 642-1537.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

    More Festivals & Events in the works in the Augusta area for 2018

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:41 AM EST2018-01-11 16:41:10 GMT
    Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A?  City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year.  April - Barbeque Festival October - Trick or Treat Event Some point during this year - Children's Festival. The Departm...More >>
    Could we be seeing more big events being hosted right here in the C-S-R-A?  City Leaders voted on Tuesday to pay the PR Firm First Foundry $75,000 and 15% of Sponsorships for them to do the leg work of finding ways to better the existing events and creating new ones. As it stands, there are 3 big events Parks & Rec are planning for this year.  April - Barbeque Festival October - Trick or Treat Event Some point during this year - Children's Festival. The Departm...More >>

  • Redds Branch Shooting Incident

    Redds Branch Shooting Incident

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-01-11 16:00:25 GMT
    Suspect: Elijah BagwellSuspect: Elijah Bagwell
    On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bag...More >>
    On January 10th, around 2:07 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Redds Branch Road for a shooting. When the responding deputies arrived on scene at 176 Redds Branch Road, they located one female victim inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her lower left leg. She was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment by Aiken County EMS. One resident, Robert Teeter, told deputies that while he was in his back yard, the suspect, Elijah Bag...More >>

  • TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

    TEDxAugusta Is Less Than One Month Away

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-01-11 15:23:23 GMT
    Credit: TEDxAugustaCredit: TEDxAugusta

    TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...

    More >>

    TEDxAugusta 2018 is less than one month away, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible for this exciting event! On February 3, 2018, event attendees will hear both local and national speakers – 18 in all – give talks centered around this year’s theme, Venture. The 18 speakers and their talks are: Ashish Thakur: A life turned upside down in a small southern town, then turned back around. Colin Owen: Hi, You Might Know Me. Jame Geathers...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly