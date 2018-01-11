FOTAS to hold special New Year animal adoption event

To celebrate the start of 2018, Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) are hosting a “New Year 2018” adoption event.

The event will be Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Select dogs and cats will be available for FREE! This is possible thanks to generous FOTAS supporters who have sponsored these animals through donations. Non-sponsored dogs and puppies will be just $18 and non-sponsored cats and kittens will be only $8. The New Year celebration will also feature refreshments and free leashes for dog adopters and free carriers for cat adopters. FOTAS President Jennifer Miller says,

“This event is a way for us to celebrate the start of a new year, which we expect will be very exciting with the opening of our wellness center; the continued success of our Have a Heart, Save a Heart program, which pays for the treatment of heartworm positive dogs; the building momentum of our TNR (trap-neuter-release) program for community cats; and other projects to come.”

FOTAS along with ACAS helped to save more than 4,000 animals in 2017. The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information about Saturday’s “New Year 2018” adoption event, please go to the FOTAS Aiken Facebook page or call the shelter at (803) 642-1537.

