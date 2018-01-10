Grovetown High School students grieve after fatal car crash

A 17-year old student was killed in a car accident on the way to school on Old Louisville Rd. The Columbia County Sheriff's office is reporting that Shaylin Foster lost control of her car and collided with another car.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in a credit card fraud case. On Sept. 16, 2017, the three suspects pictured in this article entered the Family Dollar on Augusta Road in Warrenville and used a stolen credit card to make purchases.More >>
Harry potter fans this one’s for you! Harry Potter Book Night is happening at the Augusta Public Library on Telfair Street. It’ll be on February 1st at 5pm. Put on your favorite house colors and come celebrate everything Harry potter.More >>
Old Louisville Rd. is shut down due to a crash. Columbia County Dispatch says...More >>
The Old Dodge was the oldest house in Grovetown, sitting at over 100 years old. But as of today, the city’s historic landmark has since been torn down. It's the end of an era. "The Old Dodge House was part of the history of Grovetown," says historian Charles Lord.More >>
