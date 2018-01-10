Grovetown High School students grieve after fatal car crash

A 17-year old student was killed in a car accident on the way to school on Old Louisville Rd. The Columbia County Sheriff's office is reporting that Shaylin Foster lost control of her car and collided with another car.

Shaylin Foster was a big part of the Grovetown High School family. As word spread that she was killed in an accident, the Columbia County School system sent psychiatrists and counselors to the school to provide grief counseling for the students and staff. Assistant Superintendent for Columbia County says their number one concern was making sure that students learned from them instead of on social media so that students could have they support they need."When I was over there earlier there was a group – kids got together and kind of consoled one another. They also had adults there, teachers pooping in and out just as many people we could get in there to certainly provide that support.", says Assistant Superintendent, Penny Jackson.



Right now the wreck is still under investigation but Sgt. A.J. Lyons has some advice for student drivers during this difficult time. "Obey the speed limit. . leave the phone on the passenger seat. There is no need to have it while you are driving. Basically everything that comes in with the classes that the students have to take nowadays for the driving license -- that all comes into effect slowdown is the main thing, we are begging you."



For the upcoming weeks and for however long needed the Columbia County School System will be offering support services to students as they grieve. Jackson says for some this is their first time dealing with losing someone, but they will get through it together. "You know it starts getting to where they share stories and then they start planning and start putting their lives back together." What Jackson means by planning is times like these students rally around each other to come up ways to show the family and the community they care and their efforts to keep Fosters memory alive.

