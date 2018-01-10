3 credit card fraud suspects sought in Aiken Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

3 credit card fraud suspects sought in Aiken Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Warrenville credit card fraud suspects 9/16/17 (sourc: Aiken County Sheriff's Office) Warrenville credit card fraud suspects 9/16/17 (sourc: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in a credit card fraud case.

On Sept. 16, 2017, the three suspects pictured in this article entered the Family Dollar on Augusta Road in Warrenville and used a stolen credit card to make purchases. It has been reported that the suspects used the same stolen card at Joy Mart and Ye Old Grocery Store on the same day.

The suspects were described as two young men, one wearing a white tank top and the other wearing shirt with no sleeves, sunglasses and blue jeans. The third suspect is a white woman wearing a multicolor striped shirt.

If you have any information about this crime or the identity of these suspects, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

