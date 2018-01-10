Augusta Public Library hosts Harry Potter Book Night - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Public Library hosts Harry Potter Book Night

School books (WFXG) School books (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Harry potter fans this one’s for you!

Harry Potter Book Night is happening at the Augusta Public Library on Telfair Street. It’ll be on February 1st at 5pm.

Put on your favorite house colors and come celebrate everything Harry potter. Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, or just a muggle, there will be fun activities, trivia, themed crafts, and snacks. If you never got your letter from Hogwarts, now is your chance!

Between the 7 novels and 8 movies there’s no shortage of Harry Potter topics to discuss.

The excitement is all over the library as departments decorate the building with Harry Potter flair. This international event will be celebrated throughout the world on February 1, 2018, with the theme of Fantastic Beasts. Attendees are welcome to come dressed as their favorite Harry Potter character, but costumes are not mandatory.

For more information, call the Children’s Department at 706-821-2623, the Young Adult Department 706-434-2036, or visit arcpls.org. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Grovetown High School students grieve after fatal car crash

    Grovetown High School students grieve after fatal car crash

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-01-11 02:19:14 GMT
    Grovetown High School students grieve after fatal car crash (WFXG)Grovetown High School students grieve after fatal car crash (WFXG)

    A 17-year old student was killed in a car accident on the way to school on Old Louisville Rd. The Columbia County Sheriff's office is reporting that Shaylin Foster lost control of her car and collided with another car.

    More >>

    A 17-year old student was killed in a car accident on the way to school on Old Louisville Rd. The Columbia County Sheriff's office is reporting that Shaylin Foster lost control of her car and collided with another car.

    More >>

  • 3 credit card fraud suspects sought in Aiken Co.

    3 credit card fraud suspects sought in Aiken Co.

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:56 PM EST2018-01-10 18:56:29 GMT
    Warrenville credit card fraud suspects 9/16/17 (sourc: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)Warrenville credit card fraud suspects 9/16/17 (sourc: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in a credit card fraud case. On Sept. 16, 2017, the three suspects pictured in this article entered the Family Dollar on Augusta Road in Warrenville and used a stolen credit card to make purchases.

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in a credit card fraud case. On Sept. 16, 2017, the three suspects pictured in this article entered the Family Dollar on Augusta Road in Warrenville and used a stolen credit card to make purchases.

    More >>

  • Augusta Public Library hosts Harry Potter Book Night

    Augusta Public Library hosts Harry Potter Book Night

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:19 AM EST2018-01-10 16:19:48 GMT
    School books (WFXG)School books (WFXG)

    Harry potter fans this one’s for you! Harry Potter Book Night is happening at the Augusta Public Library on Telfair Street. It’ll be on February 1st at 5pm. Put on your favorite house colors and come celebrate everything Harry potter. 

    More >>

    Harry potter fans this one’s for you! Harry Potter Book Night is happening at the Augusta Public Library on Telfair Street. It’ll be on February 1st at 5pm. Put on your favorite house colors and come celebrate everything Harry potter. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly