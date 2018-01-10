Augusta Public Library hosts Harry Potter Book Night

Harry potter fans this one’s for you!

Harry Potter Book Night is happening at the Augusta Public Library on Telfair Street. It’ll be on February 1st at 5pm.

Put on your favorite house colors and come celebrate everything Harry potter. Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, or just a muggle, there will be fun activities, trivia, themed crafts, and snacks. If you never got your letter from Hogwarts, now is your chance!

Between the 7 novels and 8 movies there’s no shortage of Harry Potter topics to discuss.

The excitement is all over the library as departments decorate the building with Harry Potter flair. This international event will be celebrated throughout the world on February 1, 2018, with the theme of Fantastic Beasts. Attendees are welcome to come dressed as their favorite Harry Potter character, but costumes are not mandatory.

For more information, call the Children’s Department at 706-821-2623, the Young Adult Department 706-434-2036, or visit arcpls.org.

