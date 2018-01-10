Grovetown teen dead after crash on Old Louisville Road

Columbia County authorities have confirmed that a teen girl has been killed after an early morning crash.Old Louisville Rd. is shut down due to a crash.

Columbia County Dispatch says that a call came in at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday. The crash involved two vehicles on Old Louisville Rd. Maj. Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says that 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Old Louisville Rd. when a 2007 Honda Civic traveling north on the same road left the roadway and overcorrected. It then rotated counterclockwise, reentered the roadway and collided with the Mustang.

Our crews have been out at the scene and have confirmed that one person has died. That victim has been identified as 17-year-old Shaylin Foster of Harlem, Ga. No more details have been released at this time.

