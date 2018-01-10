City Leaders approve to continue application process for grant for Trinity CME Church

A grant for the Old Trinity CME Church may become a reality thanks to city leaders

The application process is moving forward for some $20,000 for maintenance and preservation of this more than 100 year old structure.

Recently the Atlanta Gas Light Company did have a request to tear down the church due to contaminated soil, but that was denied.

The church has been vacant for more than 20 years and the Executive Director of the Canal Authority is hopeful the 2-year legal battle to save it is close to an end.

"I'm optimistic within the next several weeks where we can be more definitive about what might happen there and what the plans are," says Dayton Sherrouse.

The Canal Authority says it expects to hear a response on whether it got approved for the grant in April.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.