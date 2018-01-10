McAlister's Deli opening new restaurant in Grovetown - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

McAlister's Deli opening new restaurant in Grovetown

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: McAlister's Deli Source: McAlister's Deli
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

McAlister's Deli will be opening its new restaurant in Grovetown this month.  It will open its doors at 230 Meridian Drive on Monday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, they will offer the first 50 guests in line on opening day a complimentary tea tumbler.  McAlister's tea tumblers allow guests to redeem 99 cent tea refills for life of the cup.

McAlister's in Grovetown will serve guests from Monday to Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond County authorities investigate overnight shooting

    Richmond County authorities investigate overnight shooting

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:22 AM EST2018-01-10 12:22:47 GMT
    Shooting on Gordon Highway; Source: (WFXG)Shooting on Gordon Highway; Source: (WFXG)

    Deputies in Richmond County are investigating a shooting. It happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m...

    More >>

    Deputies in Richmond County are investigating a shooting. It happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m...

    More >>

  • City Leaders approve to continue application process for grant for Trinity CME Church

    City Leaders approve to continue application process for grant for Trinity CME Church

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 6:09 AM EST2018-01-10 11:09:59 GMT
    A grant for the Old Trinity CME Church may become a reality thanks to city leaders The application process is moving forward for some $20,000 for maintenance and preservation of this more than 100 year old structure. Recently the Atlanta Gas Light Company did have a request to tear down the church due to contaminated soil, but that was denied. The church has been vacant for more than 20 years and the Executive Director of the Canal Authority is hopeful the 2-year legal battle to save...More >>
    A grant for the Old Trinity CME Church may become a reality thanks to city leaders The application process is moving forward for some $20,000 for maintenance and preservation of this more than 100 year old structure. Recently the Atlanta Gas Light Company did have a request to tear down the church due to contaminated soil, but that was denied. The church has been vacant for more than 20 years and the Executive Director of the Canal Authority is hopeful the 2-year legal battle to save...More >>

  • McAlister's Deli opening new restaurant in Grovetown

    McAlister's Deli opening new restaurant in Grovetown

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-01-10 06:30:00 GMT
    Source: McAlister's DeliSource: McAlister's Deli

    McAlister's Deli will be opening its new restaurant in Grovetown this month.  It will open its doors at 230 Meridian Drive on Monday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m.

    More >>

    McAlister's Deli will be opening its new restaurant in Grovetown this month.  It will open its doors at 230 Meridian Drive on Monday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly