McAlister's Deli opening new restaurant in Grovetown

McAlister's Deli will be opening its new restaurant in Grovetown this month. It will open its doors at 230 Meridian Drive on Monday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, they will offer the first 50 guests in line on opening day a complimentary tea tumbler. McAlister's tea tumblers allow guests to redeem 99 cent tea refills for life of the cup.

McAlister's in Grovetown will serve guests from Monday to Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

