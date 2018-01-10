Abilene Baptist Church to host annual MLK Memorial Celebration

Abilene Baptist Church will host the 31st annual Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Celebration on Monday, January 15.

The event will start at 11 a.m. with a pre-musical celebration, followed by a service at noon. They say everyone in the CSRA is invited to attend. Several officials including Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, State Senator Lee Anderson and U.S. Representative Rick Allen will speak at the event.

The event is organized by the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration Committee of the CSRA. Abilene Baptist Church is located at the intersection of Washington Road and Columbia Road in Martinez.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.