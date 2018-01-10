Fort Gordon holding Martin Luther King Day program

Fort Gordon will observe Martin Luther King Day with a program on Thursday, January 11.

It will be at 1:30 p.m. in Alexander Hall on Chamberlain Avenue. This year's theme is "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not a Day Off!"

The guest speaker will be Charles A. Person. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War and also of the Civil Rights Movement. He saw action in Da Nang, Chu Lai, and Okinawa. Person received numerous medals and ribbons for his hard work and dedication.

He retired from the United States Marine Corps in 1981 on the island of Cuba. He remained at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base where he managed an electronic maintenance company for three years. In recent years, he has continued his career with the Atlanta Public School system as an electronic technician.

For more information on the program, call (706) 791-6517.

