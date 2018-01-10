Man arrested after shooting in Aiken gas station parking lot

One man has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station parking lot in Aiken on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. at the Horizon gas station on York Street N.E. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene in reference to a man shooting at a car in the parking lot. Investigators determined that two suspects shot multiple times at each other.

Officers arrested Leo Orlando Byrd in the area shortly after the shooting. Byrd is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

No injuries have been reported. The Aiken Department of Public Safety says this is an ongoing investigation.

