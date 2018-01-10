Man arrested after shooting in Aiken gas station parking lot - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man arrested after shooting in Aiken gas station parking lot

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

One man has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station parking lot in Aiken on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. at the Horizon gas station on York Street N.E.  The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene in reference to a man shooting at a car in the parking lot.  Investigators determined that two suspects shot multiple times at each other.

Officers arrested Leo Orlando Byrd in the area shortly after the shooting.  Byrd is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

No injuries have been reported.  The Aiken Department of Public Safety says this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond County authorities investigate overnight shooting

    Richmond County authorities investigate overnight shooting

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:22 AM EST2018-01-10 12:22:47 GMT
    Shooting on Gordon Highway; Source: (WFXG)Shooting on Gordon Highway; Source: (WFXG)

    Deputies in Richmond County are investigating a shooting. It happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m...

    More >>

    Deputies in Richmond County are investigating a shooting. It happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m...

    More >>

  • City Leaders approve to continue application process for grant for Trinity CME Church

    City Leaders approve to continue application process for grant for Trinity CME Church

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 6:09 AM EST2018-01-10 11:09:59 GMT
    A grant for the Old Trinity CME Church may become a reality thanks to city leaders The application process is moving forward for some $20,000 for maintenance and preservation of this more than 100 year old structure. Recently the Atlanta Gas Light Company did have a request to tear down the church due to contaminated soil, but that was denied. The church has been vacant for more than 20 years and the Executive Director of the Canal Authority is hopeful the 2-year legal battle to save...More >>
    A grant for the Old Trinity CME Church may become a reality thanks to city leaders The application process is moving forward for some $20,000 for maintenance and preservation of this more than 100 year old structure. Recently the Atlanta Gas Light Company did have a request to tear down the church due to contaminated soil, but that was denied. The church has been vacant for more than 20 years and the Executive Director of the Canal Authority is hopeful the 2-year legal battle to save...More >>

  • McAlister's Deli opening new restaurant in Grovetown

    McAlister's Deli opening new restaurant in Grovetown

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-01-10 06:30:00 GMT
    Source: McAlister's DeliSource: McAlister's Deli

    McAlister's Deli will be opening its new restaurant in Grovetown this month.  It will open its doors at 230 Meridian Drive on Monday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m.

    More >>

    McAlister's Deli will be opening its new restaurant in Grovetown this month.  It will open its doors at 230 Meridian Drive on Monday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly