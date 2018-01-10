2nd suspect arrested in Horizons Gas Station shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2nd suspect arrested in Horizons Gas Station shooting

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Reihn Dracon Jennings (source: Greenville County Detention Center) Reihn Dracon Jennings (source: Greenville County Detention Center)
Leo Orlando Byrd (source: Aiken County Detention Center) Leo Orlando Byrd (source: Aiken County Detention Center)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Horizons Gas Station in Aiken Tuesday.

On Thursday night, twenty-seven-year-old Reihn Dracon Jennings of Aiken was arrested in Greenville, SC. Jennings was being sought for three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

One man has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station parking lot in Aiken on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. at the Horizon gas station on York Street N.E.  The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene in reference to a man shooting at a car in the parking lot.  Investigators determined that two suspects shot multiple times at each other.

Officers arrested Leo Orlando Byrd in the area shortly after the shooting.  Byrd is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

No injuries have been reported.  The Aiken Department of Public Safety says this is an ongoing investigation.

