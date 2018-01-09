The owner of a puppy frozen to death is out on bond

An Aiken woman in court facing charges after Aiken Public Safety found a dog dead behind her home. Aiken Department of Public Safety updated the charges amending the charge of Cruelty to Animals to Ill Treatment of Animals.

Aiken Department of Public safety says Robyn Bacon has been released on bond after she left her two dogs in her backyard in the freezing cold last Tuesday. Investigators found one dog chained up shivering while in a cage next to it was a small puppy already dead. Lt. Odenthal says amending the charge of Cruelty to Animals to Ill Treatment of Animals allows the court additional sentencing options. "If she is found guilty it could result in a fine, it could be jail time, it could be a combination of the two, also could include probation which the municipal code doesn't have and that means something as simple as you are no longer allowed to own a pet."



President and CEO of SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare Barbara Nelson, felt anger that someone could neglect an animal to the point that it could die in such a horrible way. She says it is the pet owners responsibility to care for and love their animals always. Which takes more than tethering an animal up in the yard and not doing anything with it. "What's the point? Why is it there? Is it there to protect you from your neighbor? Maybe, that is why some have it but still if that is true you still have a responsibility to take care of it."



Nelson says in the future Aiken City Council will address a tethering ordinance because as of right now there is none in Aiken. "Not going to be able to do that forever anymore. Society is now demanding that we treat our animals better. Contact your legislators, go to council meetings and demand that these things are done."



Aiken Public Safety is now brainstorming with the SPCA Albrecht Center on ways to improve and make sure pets are safe and well taken care of.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.