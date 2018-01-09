100+ year-old Dodge House of Grovetown torn down

The Old Dodge House was the oldest house in Grovetown, sitting at over 100 years old. But as of today, the city’s historic landmark has since been torn down. It's the end of an era.



"The Old Dodge House was part of the history of Grovetown," says historian Charles Lord.



Developers say an apartment complex will be built on the old Dodge property. Charles Lord, owner of the Grovetown Museum, says he's heartbroken to hear of the 100+ year old home being torn down. "It was picturesque and really spelled Grovetown for a number of years. It is with sadness, I see it go," says Lord.



John Dodge was a pharmacist and harness racing enthusiast. He bought his horse stable from Ohio and built a home and racetrack on Dodge Lane. Lord got a chance to meet Dodge's grandson who flew from California in 1993 when he heard about Lord's museum and the section to honor John Dodge's legacy. "We have the patent medicine that he was famous for in New York. And this helped him to acclaim wealth over the years," says Lord.

Lord says his love for history began in his younger days and before he knew it, he had a collection big enough to fill a two-story building. "I have always in high school loved history. And I will never forget a teacher, Mrs. Lampkin. And she saw that my love of Georgia history, and she said, 'I hope to one day to see you in my place'. I never did get to be a school teacher but the love of history still remains."



This historic home also holds the beginnings of a business that we now know as EZ-GO. "In 1954 or '53 was where they had a golf building place. And this golf place started by the Dolan brothers, eventually became the EZ Go golf corporation, which is famous today," says Lord.



Although Grovetown is saying goodbye to one of its longest standing pieces of history, Lord says he will make sure it will never be forgotten.

