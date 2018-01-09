AU STEM students awarded research grants

Augusta University and Savannah River National Laboratory partnered together to award deserving students with STEM scholarships to further their research. The Center for Undergraduate Research and Scholarship supports faculty-led research and scholarly activity with undergraduates in a variety of ways.

Each student is conducting research in a different area, including physics, mathematics, radiological sciences and Cyber security. Savannah River National Laboratory has provided all the funds for this scholarship program, awarding four undergraduate students a scholarship for up to four consecutive semesters.

Under the guidance of a different Augusta University mentor, students are working to solve a research problem in their respective field. "That's what I think, working on a health sciences campus, that's one of our primary goals is to explore and discover new ways enabling humanity to survive and get through these," says professor and mentor Gregory Passmore.

"Having the opportunity to do undergraduate research is probably the best thing, academically, that's ever happened to me. It's inspiring me to work towards the major of my choice. Physics," says scholarship recipient Steven Garner.

If you're interested in the Center for Undergraduate Research and Scholarships and their grants, you can apply here.