One person in custody after fire at Belvedere home

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Fire at home on Francis Dr. in Belvedere 1/9/18 (WFXG) Fire at home on Francis Dr. in Belvedere 1/9/18 (WFXG)
Emily Coatney, 39 Emily Coatney, 39
BELVEDERE, SC (WFXG) -

The Belvedere Fire Department is working on a fully-involved structure fire on Francis Drive in Belvedere. Witness told deputies that they saw a white male running from the home when the windows blew out as a result of the fire. Officers began searching the area for the suspect and found one of the residents that live at that address.

Earlier in the day, deputies responded to the Frances Drive address for a disturbance where the caller stated that she and her domestic partner had been involved in a argument, where a threat to burn the house down was made.

The investigation revealed the person seen running from the residence was actually 39-year-old Emily Coatney who was found and taken into custody.

Coatney was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and booked for Arson 2nd Degree. Other charges may be forthcoming. The investigation is still ongoing.

FOX 54 has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story when more info is available.

