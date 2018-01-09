Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Walmart shoplifting suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting at an Evans Walmart.

On Dec. 29, 2017 and Jan. 4, 2018, the subject pictured in this article failed to scan items at the self-checkout at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Evans to Locks Road and left without paying. The goods taken on each day are valued at $10.91 and $16.32.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

