Mercedes-Benz of Augusta partners with YMCA on 'A Place to Dream' Initiative

The YMCA and Mercedes-Benz of Augusta have announced a new partnership to make sure every kid in the C-S-R-A has a bed to sleep in.

The "A Place to Dream Initiative" provides beds to kids in low income households.

This year, they plan to provide beds on set dates every month.

Along with Mercedes-Benz, Augusta Commissioner Fennoy and Westobou are just a couple of the organizations also signing on to help the YMCA.

"To date, with those three Saturdays we mentioned earlier, we've had 122 beds we've delivered. We are starting to make a dent, in January and February

we hope to complete everyone who asked for a bed initially in those first three weeks and get to the end of that list," said Danny McConnell, President/CEO of the Greater Augusta YMCA.

For more information on how to help donate a bed to a child in need, click here.

