Mercedes-Benz of Augusta partners with YMCA on 'A Place to Dream' Initiative

Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.More >>
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.More >>
The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.More >>
The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.More >>
South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.More >>
South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.More >>
After the quake, a tsunami advisory was issued for points in the Caribbean. It has since been cancelled.More >>
After the quake, a tsunami advisory was issued for points in the Caribbean. It has since been cancelled.More >>
Deputies in Richmond County are investigating a shooting. It happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m...More >>
Deputies in Richmond County are investigating a shooting. It happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m...More >>