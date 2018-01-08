Suspects sought for burglary at Young's Pantry - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two burglary suspects.

At around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, two suspects smashed a hole in the rear of Young's Pantry on S. Belair Road. The suspects stole cigarettes, cigarillos, and cash from inside the store.

One suspect was caught on a surveillance camera. His photos are attached to this article.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

