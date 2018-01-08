Crash closes all lanes on Hwy 25 at Hwy 56 in Burke Co

A gruesome discovery for firefighters in McCormick County this morning when four people are killed in a house fire. When crews arrived on the scene they found a double wide trailer, flames coming from nearly every window.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two burglary suspects. At around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, two suspects smashed a hole in the rear of Young's Pantry on S. Belair Road. The suspects stole cigarettes, cigarillos, and cash from inside the store.More >>
A crash has left all lanes of Hwy 25 in Burke County closed. The crash happened at the intersection of Hwy 25 at Hwy 56. One vehicle is overturned and power lines are down.More >>
A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Bath. The Bath Water and Sewer District Board of Commissioners announced that due to an unexpected water main break Monday, residents on Front Street and Church Street should not use tap water without boiling it until further notice.More >>
A father and three children are dead after an early-morning house fire in McCormick County. According to the McCormick County Coroner's Office, the fire happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of Greenfield Road.More >>
