Crash closes all lanes on Hwy 25 at Hwy 56 in Burke Co

UPDATE: Hwy 25 and Hwy 56 are now open.

AT&T fiber lines were severed in the crash, so many AT&T mobile phone and internet users are without service.

One person was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crash has left all lanes of Hwy 25 in Burke County closed.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hwy 25 at Hwy 56. One vehicle is overturned and power lines are down. Burke County Sheriff's Office, EMA, Waynesboro Police, and Georgia State Patrol are on the scene.

Georgia Power en route to the scene. Lanes are expected to be closed until at least 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.