Boil water advisory issued for Front St, Church St in Bath

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Bath.

The Bath Water and Sewer District Board of Commissioners announced that due to an unexpected water main break Monday, residents on Front Street and Church Street should not use tap water without boiling it until further notice. This applies to any resident who experienced an interruption of their water service or low water pressure Monday.

There is no confirmed contamination in the system, however, the Board is advising residents to boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking with it. Any ice made with the tap water should not be used.

If you have any questions, please contact the water system at 803-593-3221.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.