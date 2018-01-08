Father, 3 children killed in early morning fire in McCormick

A father and three children are dead after an early-morning house fire in McCormick County.

According to the McCormick County Coroner's Office, the fire happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of Greenfield Road. The coroner's office says the mother was not home at the time.

When McCormick County Fire arrived on the scene, the double-wide trailer was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed. Fire Chief Ed Slim says the family's dog was also found dead inside the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SLED and McCormick County Fire are investigating. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

