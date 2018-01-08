Father, 3 children killed in early morning fire in McCormick - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Father, 3 children killed in early morning fire in McCormick

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
MCCORMICK, SC (WFXG) -

A father and three children are dead after an early-morning house fire in McCormick County.

According to the McCormick County Coroner's Office, the fire happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of Greenfield Road. The coroner's office says the mother was not home at the time.

When McCormick County Fire arrived on the scene, the double-wide trailer was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed. Fire Chief Ed Slim says the family's dog was also found dead inside the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SLED and McCormick County Fire are investigating. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Suspects sought for burglary at Young's Pantry

    Suspects sought for burglary at Young's Pantry

    Monday, January 8 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-08 23:07:13 GMT
    Young's Pantry burglary suspect (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Young's Pantry burglary suspect (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two burglary suspects. At around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, two suspects smashed a hole in the rear of Young's Pantry on S. Belair Road. The suspects stole cigarettes, cigarillos, and cash from inside the store.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two burglary suspects. At around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, two suspects smashed a hole in the rear of Young's Pantry on S. Belair Road. The suspects stole cigarettes, cigarillos, and cash from inside the store.

    More >>

  • Crash closes all lanes on Hwy 25 at Hwy 56 in Burke Co

    Crash closes all lanes on Hwy 25 at Hwy 56 in Burke Co

    Monday, January 8 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-01-08 22:40:22 GMT
    Burke County crash on Hwy 25 1/8/18 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Burke County crash on Hwy 25 1/8/18 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    A crash has left all lanes of Hwy 25 in Burke County closed. The crash happened at the intersection of Hwy 25 at Hwy 56. One vehicle is overturned and power lines are down.

    More >>

    A crash has left all lanes of Hwy 25 in Burke County closed. The crash happened at the intersection of Hwy 25 at Hwy 56. One vehicle is overturned and power lines are down.

    More >>

  • Boil water advisory issued for Front St, Church St in Bath

    Boil water advisory issued for Front St, Church St in Bath

    Monday, January 8 2018 5:09 PM EST2018-01-08 22:09:19 GMT
    Boil Water Advisory; Source: WFXGBoil Water Advisory; Source: WFXG

    A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Bath. The Bath Water and Sewer District Board of Commissioners announced that due to an unexpected water main break Monday, residents on Front Street and Church Street should not use tap water without boiling it until further notice.

    More >>

    A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Bath. The Bath Water and Sewer District Board of Commissioners announced that due to an unexpected water main break Monday, residents on Front Street and Church Street should not use tap water without boiling it until further notice.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly