Health Tips when preparing what to eat the day of the big game

Many of you can't wait for the National Championship game Monday night vs Georgia and Alabama and some not just for the game.

Beer, wings, salsa – all a part of what people eat when they gather around to watch the action.

According to Men's Health, many of you will be drinking beer, eating hot dogs and ribs to name a few.

Doctors recommend before eating, map out a plan for that entire day. If you know you're going to eat food you're not accustomed to eating, maybe spend an extra 2 hours between lunch and dinner so your stomach can be prepared for it. Reflux Disease and Gastritis are both common for upset stomach's especially when eating fried foods.

"You need to consider a little moderation when you're doing it. Certainly, fried foods are not absolutely forbidden they're okay in moderation. Watching your portions, watching the quantity that you eat, totally quantity as well," says Dr. Mark Newton.

There are some over the counter medications such as Tums and Rolaids that can help with indigestion. But Dr. Newton says if it's a continuous problem, you might need to see your doctor.

