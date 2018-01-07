Academy Sports + Outdoors racks up on Bulldogs National Champion - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Academy Sports + Outdoors racks up on Bulldogs National Championship gear

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

If Georgia wins tomorrow night, all 16 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia will immediately reopen after the game to begin selling National Championship merchandise.

Boxes of Georgia National Championship products arrived at the various locations as they await the victory. All Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia will reopen and sell National Championship products immediately after the game in the event of a Bulldogs victory.

The stores will remain open until the last customer is served or the championship products are sold out.

Fans can also visit academy.com for our full Georgia Bulldogs selection.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

