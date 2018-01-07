Academy Sports + Outdoors racks up on Bulldogs National Championship gear

If Georgia wins tomorrow night, all 16 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia will immediately reopen after the game to begin selling National Championship merchandise.More >>
It has been 35 years since Augusta's historic Miller Theater was open and on January 7, 2017 they held an open house to the public. The reopening of the Miller Theater brought out over 2,000 residents who wrapped around the corner, just waiting to see the finished masterpiece.
Now that the holiday season has come to an end, getting rid of some and storing other decorations can become a hassle. Dumpster Depot can help you worry a little less because they want to take your Christmas trees off your hands.
Three Kings Day is a day to celebrate the commemoration of the arrival of visitors with gifts to the newborn baby Jesus. On this Three Kings Day Medical Associates Plus and Blue Choice partnered together to give the gift of health awareness and resources to the residents of North Augusta.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a subject involved in an Armed Robbery that occurred at 3744 Wheeler Rd - Circle K Gas Station.
