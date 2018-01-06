RCSO looking for a suspect involved in a Circle K armed robbery

Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a subject involved in an Armed Robbery that occurred at 3744 Wheeler Rd - Circle K Gas Station. The subject was described as approximately 6’0”, slim build, and 20-25 years old.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Randall Amos or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office706-821-1093 or 706-821-1080.