RCSO looking for a suspect involved in a Circle K armed robbery

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a subject involved in an Armed Robbery that occurred at 3744 Wheeler Rd - Circle K Gas Station. The subject was described as approximately 6’0”, slim build, and 20-25 years old.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Randall Amos or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office706-821-1093 or 706-821-1080.

