Emergency Water Leak Repairs on Park Avenue and Williamsburg Street

City of Aiken Utilities Crews discovered a water leak at the intersection of Park Avenue and Williamsburg Street the morning of January 5, 2017. The leak is directly adjacent to the railroad and is being treated as an emergency repair.

City staffers have set up traffic control in the area and established a detour. Contractors are on site and repairs have begun. City Engineer John Poole expects that the detour will remain in effect until late Tuesday, January 9, 2017.