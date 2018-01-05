Burke County Sheriff's Office awarded major traffic enforcement grant

One Augusta junior varsity basketball coach and special education teacher is touching the hearts of his students every single day. Augusta-native William Cunningham is a man who stands out among the crowd.More >>
City of Aiken Utilities Crews discovered a water leak at the intersection of Park Avenue and Williamsburg Street the morning of January 5, 2017. The leak is directly adjacent to the railroad and is being treated as an emergency repair.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a major traffic enforcement grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety for twenty-thousand dollars. The grant is recognition for the agency's lifesaving work on the roads.More >>
Opening weekend is here at the Miller Theater and starting tomorrow you'll get to see the inside of the newly renovated theater. Unfortunately, we weren't allowed to go inside to still keep some of the theater a surprise to the people traveling to downtown Augusta this weekendMore >>
Thomas Rhett is bringing his Life Changes Tour to Augusta. The country star will be at the James Brown Arena on April 19th, 2018. Brett Young and Carly Pearce will join him as well. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 12th at 10am.More >>
