Miller Theater primed for big crowds this opening weekend

Opening weekend is here at the Miller Theater and starting on Saturday people will get to see the inside of the newly renovated theater.

The Executive Director says maintaining the historic integrity of this more than 80-year-old building is important along with modernizing some parts.

"We have the beautiful terrazzo floors and the beautiful plaster ceilings and murals but we have state of the acoustics and theater equipment so hopefully people will come in here and take a trip down memory lane but it will be better than their memory," says Anne Catherine Murray, Executive Director of Augusta Symphony Orchestra.

