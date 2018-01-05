GBI investigating aggravated assault in Glascock County

The GBI is investigating a shooting in Glascock County.

It happened off Highway 80 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies identified 61-year old Hubert Lambert as the shooter.

The GBI's preliminary investigation has revealed that Lambert shot 38-year old Ronald Harris at Lambert's residence.

Lambert was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault against the victim.

