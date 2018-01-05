Riverfront YMCA soft opens, grand opening January 13

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of the new Riverfront YMCA at Discovery Plaza, 7th and Reynolds Streets, will be held Saturday, January 13, 2018, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony begins promptly at 10 a.m., followed by tours of the facility, food from area Downtown restaurants, class demonstrations, a team fitness challenge with prizes and boat tours on the river.

The Riverfront YMCA is currently open and in full use.

The gym features free weights, elipticals, virtual bikes and more.

